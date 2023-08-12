BMC to enhance safety at Juhu, Versova beaches

Mumbai: Concerned over a series of drownings at Juhu and Versova beaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase surveillance and step up security. It will soon invite tenders for watchtowers, surveillance motorboats, remote-controlled water rescue stretchers beds, jet skis, water drones and contractual lifeguards at an estimated cost of ₹8.16 crore.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This came after the June 12 incident where four boys aged between 12 and 16 years drowned at Juhu Koliwada when they sat on the edge of the jetty. In another incident on July 7, two minor boys were saved by a police constable at Juhu Koliwada landing point. Besides, these two beaches witness a significant influx of devotees and tourists during Ganesh idol immersions and Chhath puja.

“The BMC will improve safety and security at Juhu and Versova beaches to prevent drowning and make it foolproof with the help of technology,” Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner, K west ward, said.

The proposal includes an increase in the number of watchtowers, surveillance motorboats, remote-controlled water rescue stretchers beds, jet skis, water drones along with 32 contractual lifeguards for both the beaches, who will work in two shifts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, three BMC lifeguards and 20 contractual lifeguards are deployed in two shifts at Juhu Beach with a rescue tube. Additionally, two rescue/saver boards are provided with two first-aid kits. At Versova Beach, two BMC lifeguards and 12 contractual lifeguards are deployed in two shifts with a rescue tube, one rescue/saver board and one first-aid kit.

The idea to improve safety at these beaches using technology was first mooted by MLA Ameet Satam last month.

Considering the large number of people visiting these beaches during holidays, Ganesh immersion, Chhath puja, it was crucial to prioritise public safety, the BMC said in its proposal. The K west ward office has proposed to upgrade existing facilities, services and quick response mechanisms on the lines of international standards to safeguard the lives of tourists, visitors and locals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A consultant will formulate a detailed design for watchtowers, which will include a shower facility for the public. After studying existing beach conditions, machinery required such as jet skis, water rescue stretcher beds, water drones and surveillance motorboats, finalisation and further preparation of draft tender will be initiated.