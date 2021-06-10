Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 11 dead as residential building collapses in Mumbai, minister blames rain
mumbai news

11 dead as residential building collapses in Mumbai, minister blames rain

Mumbai building collapse: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said that residents from three nearby buildings were evacuated as structures were not in good condition.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The rescue operations are continuing in Mumbai's Malad area where a building collapsed on Wednesday night.(ANI Photo)

The rescuers are searching for survivors in Mumbai's Malad after a residential structure collapsed in the area. Eleven dead bodies have been recovered and 18 others are injured, according to news agency ANI.

"It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. Eighteen people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action," Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident happened at 11pm on Wednesday and the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that residents from three nearby buildings were evacuated as structures were not in good condition.

"There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people," ANI quoted Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11, Mumbai as saying.

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who reached the incident site, said that the collapse happened due to rain. The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital, he added.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the south-west monsoon arrived in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

The waterlogging caused by the monsoon season's first rains prompted the traffic police to shut four subways and forced motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai building collapse news mumbai rains
TRENDING NEWS

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP