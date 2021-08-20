Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Bus service launched from Kharghar rly stn to Tata Memorial Centre
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bus service launched from Kharghar rly stn to Tata Memorial Centre

The distance between the railway station and ACTREC is 6.2 km. However, auto drivers charge anything between ₹60 and ₹150 for ferrying passengers. With these buses in place, commuters can travel the same distance in ₹13
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Kharghar railway station road. (HT archive)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has started electric bus services from Kharghar railway station to Tata Memorial Centre, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), at Kharghar, sector 22 this week.

The distance between the railway station and ACTREC is 6.2 km. However, auto drivers charge anything between 60 and 150 for ferrying passengers. With these buses in place, commuters can travel the same distance in 13.

NMMT general manager Shirish Aradwad said, “As of now, we have allotted two buses in the morning and two in the evening on that route. The buses leave from the depot outside the station and go directly to the ACTREC campus. We may think of increasing the services at a later stage.”

The buses halt at Hiranandani Complex, Gharkul, Raghunath Vihar, Shilp Chowk, Jalvayu Vihar, Krishna Temple, Central Park and Pandavkada.

ACTREC is a comprehensive cancer treatment and research centre in Navi Mumbai that operates under Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) at Parel. “We have a hospital with 116 beds and multiple research groups led by 19 principal investigators,”said an official from the Centre.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rise in ticketless travellers in Mumbai; over 14,000 fined in 5 days: CR

Domestic air traffic from tier 2 to metro more than between metros: Travel portals

Pandemic effect: RSS changes mode of functioning, focuses on yoga, pranayama to boost immunity

Maharashtra: NEET centre far from home, say aspirants
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP