Mumbai: Bus service launched from Kharghar rly stn to Tata Memorial Centre

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has started electric bus services from Kharghar railway station to Tata Memorial Centre, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), at Kharghar, sector 22 this week.

The distance between the railway station and ACTREC is 6.2 km. However, auto drivers charge anything between ₹60 and ₹150 for ferrying passengers. With these buses in place, commuters can travel the same distance in ₹13.

NMMT general manager Shirish Aradwad said, “As of now, we have allotted two buses in the morning and two in the evening on that route. The buses leave from the depot outside the station and go directly to the ACTREC campus. We may think of increasing the services at a later stage.”

The buses halt at Hiranandani Complex, Gharkul, Raghunath Vihar, Shilp Chowk, Jalvayu Vihar, Krishna Temple, Central Park and Pandavkada.

ACTREC is a comprehensive cancer treatment and research centre in Navi Mumbai that operates under Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) at Parel. “We have a hospital with 116 beds and multiple research groups led by 19 principal investigators,”said an official from the Centre.