Fake cops abduct bizman, rob him of 7 lakh

MUMBAI: A businessman from Kalbadevi was allegedly abducted by two men, who posed as policemen, on Thursday night. The duo then took the 25-year-old businessman to Reay Road and fled with ₹7 lakh he was carrying.

According to the LT Marg police, the incident happened when the complainant, Swapnil Pote, was on his way to his house in Bandra from Kalbadevi. Pote, who deals in jewellery, was stopped by the two.

“The men posing as policemen had specific information and stopped him near the BMC office on Kalbadevi Road. The duo asked the businessman to sit in their cab and they drove towards Reay Road railway station and took the ₹7 lakh from him. They told him they were depositing the cash in the commissioner office and whenever he has proper papers, he can come and take back the money,” said the police officer from L T Marg police station.

After getting down from the cab, when Pote spoke to his friends about the incident, they told him most likely he was cheated by conmen posing as police personnel.

“Pote then approached us and we registered an offence,” the police officer said.

The police officer said they have checked CCTV footage. It seems the accused had tracked the businessmen and knew that he was carrying cash.

