Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in 22 crore cheating case

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested car designer Dilip Chhabria in a third case, for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based businessman to the tune of over ₹22 crore. Chhabria’s family members have also been also accused in this case.

A local court has remanded him to police custody till February 5.

Chhabria had already been booked by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with an alleged car finance racket since December 2020.

The latest first information report (FIR) against him is based on a complaint lodged by automobile spare parts supplier Indermal Ramani.

Also Read: Court accepts Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana, issues summons to actor

“Ramani alleged that he had supplied spare parts to Chhabria, but Chhabria did not pay him around ₹18 crore (towards the spare parts),” said an EOW officer.

Chhabria had allegedly also taken some amount as loan from Ramani by “luring him” to invest in a business. “With interest, the loan amount has now gone up to ₹4.12 crore which Chhabria owes to the complainant,” the officer added.

Acting on the complaint, police have booked Chhabria, his wife Cherry, son Bonito, his daughter-in-law Anushree and sister Kanchan for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Chhabria, known for giving futuristic makeovers to cars, was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch on December 29 in connection with a car financing and dual registration racket.

Later, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma registered a complaint with Versova police alleging that Chhabria had taken ₹5.7 crore from him for designing a vanity van but did not deliver it. Sharma approached CIU on January 7 and said in his statement that he had asked Chhabria to design a vanity van in 2017 and paid him ₹5.3 crore between May 2017 and 2018. In July 2018, Chhabria allegedly demanded ₹40 lakh more as GST, which Sharma paid but Chhabria allegedly did not deliver the van.