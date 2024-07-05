 Mumbai carries out impressive overnight clean-up after T20 World Cup celebration | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mumbai carries out impressive overnight clean-up after T20 World Cup celebration

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 05:31 PM IST

As an estimated 300,000 jubilant cricket fans dispersed from their waterfront celebrations on Thursday night, they left behind a sea of litter

Mumbai: In the wake of India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory over South Africa, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) orchestrated an impressive overnight clean-up operation to restore the iconic Marine Drive to its pristine condition.

A BMC worker cleans up the detritus of Thursday's celebrations on Marine Drive. HT Photo
A BMC worker cleans up the detritus of Thursday's celebrations on Marine Drive. HT Photo

As an estimated 300,000 jubilant cricket fans dispersed from their waterfront celebrations on Thursday night, they left behind a sea of litter. The BMC, anticipating the aftermath, swiftly mobilised its forces for an all-night sanitation drive.

From 11:30 pm Thursday to 8 am Friday, a team of 100 workers from the solid waste management department, alongside volunteers from local NGOs, worked tirelessly to clear the debris. Their efforts filled two large dumpers and five smaller jeeps with an assortment of discarded items, including food wrappers, plastic bottles, and, surprisingly, footwear.

"We collected a significant amount of recyclable items, including shoes and slippers," a BMC official stated. "These will be recycled rather than disposed of, aligning with our commitment to sustainable waste management."

The clean-up operation, overseen by Assistant Commissioner Jaideep More, was met with appreciation from early morning walkers who found Marine Drive restored to its usual spotless state.

This rapid response highlights the city's ability to manage large-scale events and their aftermath efficiently. It also underscores the ongoing challenge of waste management in a metropolis of over 20 million people, where public celebrations can quickly transform cherished spaces into impromptu dumping grounds.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with environmental concerns, initiatives like this night-long clean-up drive serve as a reminder of the constant balance required between fostering public celebrations and maintaining urban cleanliness.

Mumbai
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
