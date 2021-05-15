Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: CISF constable duped of 1.24 lakh by online fraudsters
Mumbai: CISF constable duped of 1.24 lakh by online fraudsters

Trombay police on Friday booked unknown persons for duping a 30-year-old constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of ₹1
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Trombay police on Friday booked unknown persons for duping a 30-year-old constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of 1.24 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant Ananda Shelke is posted at the BARC. The fraudster posed as an executive from a courier-logistics company, and under the pretext of processing a complaint of non-delivery of a product his wife had ordered online, managed to convince Shelke to download an app. The accused later fraudulently extracted money from his account.

Shelke’s wife had ordered sarees from a popular e-commerce site. However, the product was not delivered on time, following which, Shelke tried to track the delivery of the product. He looked for the customer care number of the shipping company online.

“He contacted the shipping company and asked for the contact of the delivery boy who would be delivering his ordered product. The executive sent a link to the complainant to re-verify his address and also asked him to make a transaction of 5. Shelke clicked on the link, but as his transaction of 5 got declined the executive asked him to download an app,” said a police officer.

After opening the app it asked the user to press the ‘allow’ button for certain permissions. Later, 50,000 got deducted from Shelke’s account. When he enquired, the executive told him that it would be refunded soon and told him to ‘allow’ the app to process further.

On following the said instructions, 50,000 and 24,000 got deducted again from his account. Shelke then realised that he has been duped and he approached the police.

The Trombay police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation and are investigating further.

