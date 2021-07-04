Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body acts against hotel for holding exhibition, violating lockdown norms
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body acts against hotel for holding exhibition, violating lockdown norms

An exhibition organised at a renowned hotel in Juhu was stopped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon after several complaints by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA)
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
HT Image

An exhibition organised at a renowned hotel in Juhu was stopped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon after several complaints by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA).

The association said that while on weekends non-essential shops are not permitted to stay open, such exhibitions in star hotels violated the Covid lockdown rules. BMC said that the same was stopped as they were operating without permission.

According to FRTWA, an exhibition named Indian Wedding Expo was organised on Sunday at a five-star hotel in Juhu between 10am and 8pm. FRTWA also tweeted about the same to BMC.

To this, BMC in a tweet said, “The location is inspected by our team and stopped immediately. Further action is being initiated against the organisers and hotel management.”

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s K-West ward confirmed the action.

Viren Shah, president of FRTWA, said, “This is a gross violation of the Break the Chain order of the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra falls under level 3 restrictions wherein non-essential shops are permitted to stay open only till 4pm on weekdays.”

Meanwhile, repeated attempts to get a comment from the hotel didn’t elicit any response.

An email query by Hindustan Times did not yield any response either.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP