Mumbai civic body acts against hotel for holding exhibition, violating lockdown norms

An exhibition organised at a renowned hotel in Juhu was stopped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon after several complaints by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA).

The association said that while on weekends non-essential shops are not permitted to stay open, such exhibitions in star hotels violated the Covid lockdown rules. BMC said that the same was stopped as they were operating without permission.

According to FRTWA, an exhibition named Indian Wedding Expo was organised on Sunday at a five-star hotel in Juhu between 10am and 8pm. FRTWA also tweeted about the same to BMC.

To this, BMC in a tweet said, “The location is inspected by our team and stopped immediately. Further action is being initiated against the organisers and hotel management.”

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s K-West ward confirmed the action.

Viren Shah, president of FRTWA, said, “This is a gross violation of the Break the Chain order of the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra falls under level 3 restrictions wherein non-essential shops are permitted to stay open only till 4pm on weekdays.”

Meanwhile, repeated attempts to get a comment from the hotel didn’t elicit any response.

An email query by Hindustan Times did not yield any response either.

