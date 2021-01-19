Mumbai civic body plans 5-km cycle track between Mahim fort and Bandra fort

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct a cycle track along the beach between Mahim and Bandra forts, spanning 5km. The idea was floated by Maharashtra minister for tourism Aaditya Thackeray, in a meeting and site visit on Monday with senior civic officials with jurisdiction over the area.

Thackeray later took to social media and tweeted, “This morning I visited Mahim Retibunder to check on the progress of our beach restoration drive. I also discussed with DMC Ballamwar ji and AC @DighavkarKiran ji about our plan to have a cycle track from Mahim Fort to Bandra Fort. A watchtower for tourists is near complete.”

Thackeray directed Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G-North ward, to check the feasibility of the project.

“During the site visit, Aaditya Thackeray proposed the cycle track and has asked the civic administration to check the feasibility of this project. As discussed, it will run along the sea between Mahim fort and Bandra fort, along the existing road on the other side. Cyclists will be able to enjoy the view of the sea on one side,” said Dighavkar.

“Only a small portion of this 5-km patch has a beach, at Mahim. In this portion, the track can run along the beach,” he added.

Following up on its earlier plans to restore Mahim fort and Mahim beach, BMC began beach restoration at Mahim Retibunder before the Covid-19 lockdown. The plan includes restoration of the beach, construction of a promenade, a walkway, and a watchtower, and artwork to beautify the area, along with a seaside retaining wall. In October 2020, BMC transported sand to the Mahim Retibunder and began planting trees which are suitable to grow on the beach.