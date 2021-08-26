Mumbai civic body proposes to extend flyover to connect Link Road with WEH in Borivli

To decongest traffic around Borivli station area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to propose an extension of the under constructed 970 metres flyover between Link Road and SV Road in Borivli up to Western Express Highway (WEH). The BMC maintains that the 860 metres extension will decongest the Kora Kendra Junction that handles thousands of vehicular traffic daily.

Currently, a 970-metre flyover is being constructed between Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road and Link Road. However, the BMC plans an extension up to WEH to decongest the arterial roads of Borivli.

According to the plan, motorists now coming from Link Road will now be able to skip Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road as they will directly be able to head to WEH via a set of two flyovers. Due to this, the construction cost is expected to shoot up from around ₹160 crore to over ₹650 crore. Apart from extension, the BMC has also made technical changes in construction that it says has increased construction cost.

The BMC says the escalation is not only due to extension but also considering the guidelines for load-bearing have been changed, mandating additional safety measures to be taken. This has increased construction costs.

AV Shenoy from Mumbai Mobility Forum said, “The extension will be worth it to reduce vehicular traffic. However, if the extension does not help motorists skip the SV Road junction, the project will just mean diverting the congestion from one place to another.”

However, corporators from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have questioned the manner in which the process is being followed. Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP corporator said, “We are not against the development, but the proper process should be followed. The BMC could have floated separate tenders for the work. We expect the BMC to come out clean on this.”

Vinod Mishra, corporator and party leader of BJP in BMC said, “I am going to write to the BMC that proper process should be followed.”

Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition and Congress corporator said, “We are not against the work, but the proper process should be followed. The BMC has given insufficient information to the standing committee for approval of the variation.”

The BMC had tabled the proposal in the standing committee on Wednesday, but it was put on hold after opposition from the BJP and Congress. The proposal was similarly tabled two months ago in the standing committee during which it was even shot down.

Meanwhile, the BMC in its justification submitted to the standing committee has said, “Despite a cost escalation of ₹490 crore, the BMC will save around ₹63 crore considering it has not tendered the additional works, rather allotted the construction to the existing contractor working on the 970 metres flyover.” This contractor BMC says has shown intention in doing the work on old rates that will help the corporation save around ₹63 crore.