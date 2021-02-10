Mumbai civic body shortlists 7 more hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted seven more private hospitals for the third phase of the vaccination programme. In the third phase, the BMC expects to vaccinate 3,000,000 senior citizens above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC, seeking permission to allow them to inoculate general public. Following which, BMC issued a Google form to private hospitals asking them to submit details about their immunisation department.

As HT reported earlier, around 100 private hospitals filled up the forms, of which the civic body had shortlisted 13. An addition of seven private hospitals takes the total count to 20. “Our team is auditing the details submitted in the forms every day. So, we will keep adding the numbers if they have mentioned all the details sought in the form,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

By next week, the BMC plans to begin physical inspection of hospitals to ensure the requisite infrastructure for inoculation is in place. “We are arranging for the teams and shortlisting the names of the hospitals. Once, we are done with it, we will start our inspection which is required before giving the final approval,” said Kakani.