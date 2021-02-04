Mumbai civic body to set up climate change department from April 1

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday announced to set up a separate climate change department from April 1, to address pollution and climate change issues in the city, during the BMC Budget 2021-22. This comes in the backdrop of Mumbai being chosen as a member of the C40 cities – a global network of cities committed to tackling climate change, in December 2020.

Speaking to the media later, Chahal said, “This is a crucial step in equipping Mumbai to tackle issues of rising pollution and climate change. The department will become operational from April 1, 2021.”

C40 membership encourages cities to develop and implement a climate action plan compatible with the Paris Agreement goal. The leaders of these cities use a science-based approach and there is an exchange of best practices to take effective action for keeping the global average temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reducing emissions by 2030 as per the Paris Agreement.