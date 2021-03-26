Mumbai civic body to stop sending reminder for second vaccine shot

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will stop sending reminders to beneficiaries about their second dose. The decision has been taken after the new guideline of the Central government that allows beneficiaries to take the second dose after four to eight weeks, for Covishield.

Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, has two shots. So far, beneficiaries were taking the second jab with a gap of 28 days. After considering recommendations of scientists and researchers, the Centre on Monday advised states to administer the second dose of Covishield at an interval of four to eight weeks, instead of the earlier bracket of four to six weeks.

“The recommendation has been revised to provide the second dose of Covishield at four-eight weeks of interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of four-six weeks,” said the health ministry in a statement. However, the increased interval does not apply to Covaxin.

With these new instructions, the civic body has decided to stop reminding beneficiaries about the date of their second jab. So far, ward war rooms used to call all beneficiaries before the date of their second shot to remind them.

“It is up to the beneficiaries to decide when to take the second jab between four and eight weeks after the first shot. As it is voluntary, we can’t decide on the dates. So, now the beneficiaries have to take the second shot without any reminders from BMC,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

The option for the reminder for the second dose has also been removed from Co-WIN application which used to send automated messages to beneficiaries about the date.

“From April, states have been instructed to inoculate people above 45 years irrespective of comorbidities. And we are expecting the turnout to increase. So, it would be tough to manually maintain the date of their second jab as Co-WIN app has stopped producing it,” said Kakani.

A study published in science journal The Lancet on February 19 found that Covishield’s efficacy is 55.1% when its two doses are administered less than six weeks apart, but 81.3% when administered 12 weeks apart.

Doctors have advised beneficiaries to not avoid the second jab which acts as a booster.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force, said, “It has been seen in the study that the first shot is enough to give protection against the Covid-19 virus for almost three months. The second dose which acts as a booster may further strengthen the immunity for more days. So, people should not avoid the second shot which can help in strengthening immunity further.”

Till March 25, 932,291 people had taken Covishield shots in the city.