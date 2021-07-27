Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Close aide of gangster Ravi Pujari arrested

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a notorious criminal and a close aide of gangster Ravi Pujari and allegedly seized two pistols and 15 live cartridges from him
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a notorious criminal and a close aide of gangster Ravi Pujari and allegedly seized two pistols and 15 live cartridges from him.

The arrested accused identified as Sadique Bengali, 44, was also arrested for the 2007 firing at film-maker Mahesh Bhatt. However, he was acquitted in the case. Police said Bengali was allegedly involved in over 10 serious offences registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Following a tip-off, officers of the AEC laid a trap at Air Force Road in Cotton Green (East) area and intercepted Bengali. During search police purportedly found two pistols and 15 live rounds from his possession.

Bengali revealed that he brought the weapons to sell them to someone, as he required money. He is a sharpshooter and is attached to Pujari’s gang for more than a decade. He was arrested in a murder case of Devidas Chaugale, a brother of a former Navi Mumbai corporator, said a crime branch officer.

Earlier, in 2018, an officer of unit 9 had arrested him with four pistols and 29 live rounds from the Santacruz area. He brought weapons from Uttar Pradesh, but he has not revealed the exact area and name of the supplier, added officer. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 30.

