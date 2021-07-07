Mumbai: Close to 2mn in 18-45 age group got at least 1 vax dose

mehul.thakkar@htlive.com

A little over two months after Covid-19 vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group was permitted, close to 2 million citizens in the age group have been vaccinated with at least one dose across 400 vaccination centres in the city, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This is around 20% of the total estimated 9 million citizens to be vaccinated in the 18-45 age group.

The data revealed that of the 1,937,410 citizens vaccinated in the 18-45 age group, 1,441,723 (74%) citizens were vaccinated in private hospitals. Public vaccination centres operated by the BMC and state government were suspended for over a month due to vaccine shortage. In the 18-45 age group, of the 1,937,410 citizens, only 49,750 citizens are fully vaccinated. The second highest number of citizens vaccinated at least one dose is in the 45-60 age group followed by senior citizens.

Dr Mangala Gomare, head of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have to administer 18 million doses for those in the 18-45 age group, considering we have to give two doses to each individual. We want to vaccinate them at the earliest, but it all depends on how the supply is. We have been demanding maximum doses for Mumbai, and are hoping the supply will be smooth in the coming days.”

In the category of healthcare and frontline workers, over 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered. However, contrary to the trend of maximum vaccination in private hospitals in the 18-45 age group, for other age groups, maximum vaccination is done at civic run vaccination centres. The BMC has also administered vaccines to around 3,400 lactating mothers and over 7,000 citizens heading abroad for further studies or going out for work or going to Japan to participate in the Olympics.

Overall, 5,793,487 citizens have been vaccinated in the city, of which 4,598,933 have been administered at least one dose and 1,194,544 have been given both the doses. Of the total, 5,424,669 citizens have taken Covishield and 365,563 have taken Covaxin and the rest 3,255 have taken Russian Sputnik.

As of Monday, the city has 401 vaccination centres, of which 283 were run by the BMC, 20 by the state government and the remaining by private hospitals. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, vaccination centres will remain functional on usual timings between 9am and 5pm.