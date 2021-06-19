Mumbai colleges reopen; no clarity on teachers’ attendance yet

Colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) re-opened virtually for the 2021-22 academic year this week, but confusion still looms over several issues. The latest has been a tussle between teachers and the management as several colleges have directed their staff to be physically present in college starting next week. However, the demand has not gone down well with the teachers.

“All colleges know that travel restrictions are still in place, and teachers are still not allowed to travel by train. How do they expect us to reach the institute? Why are we expected to pay for auto or cab from our pockets?” asked a disgruntled teacher of a college in central Mumbai.

MU-affiliated colleges started the new academic year from June 14 this year, and the varsity in a circular reiterated that the first semester will be conducted online only. This circular, however, has not clarified anything else including the academic calendar or the status of teacher attendance in colleges. With no clarity in place, colleges are left to figure out the regulations on their own.

“We didn’t hear from the university so we directly contacted the university officials and were told that even the MU staff has to follow 50% attendance, so we decided to implement something similar. Each teacher will come to work twice a week, only if they can travel to and from home comfortably,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle.

Some complaints have also been received by teacher groups, who have forwarded such queries to the university. “While there is no clarity on the status of teacher attendance, one thing which has been clarified by the university is that the new semester will be conducted solely in online mode. So there is no need for colleges to indulge in such risky moves, especially since trains are still inaccessible to teachers,” said Madhu Paranjape, general secretary, Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU). She added that some of the complaints have already been forwarded to the varsity and if no action comes from the MU officials, they will take up the matter with district authorities.

A spokesperson for the university said that even though there’s been no circular on these lines, colleges need not insist on teacher attendance if the teachers are facing problems. “We haven’t received any complaints yet, but will look into this matter,” said the spokesperson.