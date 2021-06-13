Mumbai: Congress leaders, supporters protesting against fuel hike flout Covid norms, booked

The Bangur Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Ashok ‘Bhai’ Jagtap, Congress ward leader Gaurav Rane, Manoj Yadav and 40 to 50 supporters for violating Covid-19 norms.

According to the police, the Congress leaders had organised a protest against the increasing cost of fuel at the SV Road junction, on Saturday. The officers said that the crowd of around 50 people had gathered at the spot and carried out the protest without wearing masks and not following social distancing norms. Moreover, the protestors were over the permitted count of 50.

Based on the violations, the Bangor Nagar police have booked the leaders and their supporters under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

“The leaders and their supporters would now be given notices to be present in court for the offence,” said an officer. The party is yet to issue a clarification or statement in this regard.

HK Patil, general secretary in charge, Congress, said, “Its a feeling that many of our workers have. They feel that we have support on ground and this will work best. However, no formal decision has been taken yet.