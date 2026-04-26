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Mumbai consultant alleges 8.76 crore fraud by ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

A financial consultant accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat of extorting ₹8.76 crore through deceptive rituals, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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PUNE/NASHIK: A Mumbai-based financial consultant has accused arrested rape accused and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat of extorting and cheating him of more than 8.76 crore over the past two years, allegedly by convincing him that costly religious rituals were necessary to prevent the deaths of his parents.

Mumbai consultant alleges 8.76 crore fraud by ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

Based on a complaint filed by Lalit Pophale, 48, a Worli resident and former trustee of Shivnik Sansthan, a Nashik-based trust led by Kharat, the Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik has registered a fresh FIR against Kharat under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to extortion, cheating and offences linked to superstition.

This is the 17th FIR registered against Kharat in the past month alone. Of these, 14 cases have been filed in Nashik district and three in Ahilyanagar district. The allegations against him span a wide spectrum, ranging from sexual exploitation and land grabbing to financial fraud.

The Maharashtra government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 11 cases in which women have accused Kharat of sexual exploitation. In parallel, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged financial irregularities linked to him.

Pophale clarified that he was never the chartered accountant of the trust managed by Kharat. He said he resigned as a trustee in August 2025 after learning about Kharat’s alleged illegal activities.

He further alleged that he became aware of Kharat’s “immoral activities” at his farmhouse in Mirgaon village in Sinnar through the property’s cook, whose salary he claimed to have paid. “I learnt from the cook that Kharat would instruct him to switch off the CCTV cameras at the farmhouse whenever clients visited,” Pophale alleged.

 
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