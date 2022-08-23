Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai cops dress as delivery agents to arrest two chain snatchers

mumbai news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 09:43 AM IST

The investigation began after a businessman said that two motorcycle-borne men had snatched his gold chain while he was on a morning walk near Borivali National Park.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somnath Gharge told news agency ANI that as of now, both the accused are in police custody.
ByHT News Desk

In a clever trap to arrest two criminals, a team of Mumbai police resorted to disguising as food delivery agents and patrolled around the suspected areas for three days before finally tracking down the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras in the city, and nearby areas to arrest the chain snatchers who targeted morning walkers, an official told news agency PTI.

Once the bike was identified and spotted, the cops hung around the suspected area posing as delivery agents before finally nabbing the duo. One of the accused is said to be involved in more than 15 robbery cases. The two accused came on the radar of the Mumbai Police after a probe in four chain snatching incidents spread over the last few weeks.

The investigation began after a businessman said that two motorcycle-borne men had snatched his gold chain while he was on a morning walk near Borivali National Park, as per the PTI report. The investigation revealed that the accused in all four cases were the same. The Kasturba Marg Police then decided to set a trap to nab the duo.

“They (cops) found their bike and hung around the area for three days in shifts in delivery boys' attire to avoid suspicion. After which, accused Feroz Sheikh came, and was nabbed. Main accused Jafar Jafri, a history-sheeter with more than 15 robbery cases, was nabbed later,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somnath Gharge, told news agency ANI. As of now, both the accused are in police custody.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

