Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Cops pose as waiters, nab chain snatchers
mumbai news

Mumbai: Cops pose as waiters, nab chain snatchers

Officers from Pant Nagar police station went undercover and worked as waiter and manager of a fast-food joint at Andheri to arrest two Pydhonie residents who have been involved in more than seven chain-snatching cases in the eastern suburbs, over the past two years
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Cops pose as waiters, nab chain snatchers

Officers from Pant Nagar police station went undercover and worked as waiter and manager of a fast-food joint at Andheri to arrest two Pydhonie residents who have been involved in more than seven chain-snatching cases in the eastern suburbs, over the past two years. Sagar Kamble, senior inspector said that after three incidents of chain snatchings were recorded on Raksha Bandhan day on August 22, they began investigating the crime on top priority. The undercover plan was then put in place.

According to the police officers the robbers were identified as Mohammed Hanifa Hakam, 33, and Haider Ali Sarang, 32.

Officers said that the two had been evading arrest for the past several months. They had been hiding the motorcycle used for the crime at various pay and parks across the city. They removed the bike only to commit the crime, in secluded areas in early mornings.

After following the movement of the suspects on more than 30 CCTVs from Chembur to Andheri, they found that the motorcycle which was observed in the CCTVs was parked at Sakinaka.

“After we located the bike, we stationed two police officers in casual clothes inside and outside the pay and park to keep a watch on it,” said the officer.

RELATED STORIES

The officers then with the help of the challan data and number plate of the Pulsar bike, found out the identity of the owner of the two-wheeler. When the accused Hakam came to the pay and park, the officers intercepted him and arrested him.

“We then asked Hakam to call Sarang and meet him at a fast-food shop in Andheri to discuss the next area that they could target especially during Ganpati Visarjan,” said Kamble.

The police officers then dressed like the manager and waiter of the fast-food centre and laid a trap for Sarang, “We had been observing the customers and spotted Sarang walking into the restaurant. Disguised as a waiter, one of our constables asked him his name to prep the order. When we confirmed it was Sarang, we arrested him,” said Kamble.

The two have been snatching chains for the past two years and are wanted in the same offence at Sakinaka, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Mankhurd and VB Nagar police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Visually challenged in Thane badly hit during pandemic

‘If we open them…’: Uddhav Thackeray on calls to reopen religious places

Apologise or else..: BJP leader warns Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remarks

Navi Mumbai to increase Covid-19 testing ahead of festive season
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP