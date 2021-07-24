Mumbai court denies bail to ISIS sympathiser

The sessions court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to Anees Ansari, arrested in October 2014 for allegedly plotting to blow up American School of Bombay located at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The court, however, expedited his trial.

Ansari, who worked as associate geographic technician in a private company before he was arrested for being a sympathiser of ISIS ideology and plotting an attack in the city, had moved plea for interim bail earlier this year citing pandemic situation and delay in the trial.

The prosecution objected to the plea, claiming the accused was part of the conspiracy to attack the school. The prosecution relied upon the conversation exchanged between the accused and one Omar Elhaji which, it said, was sufficient to show the intention of the accused to cause terror in the country and to attack on American schools and foreign nationals residing in Mumbai.

The court, after hearing both the sides, observed, “Prima facie there is evidence that the applicant/accused was involved in anti-social activities while doing his job in a private company. No doubt the applicant/accused is well educated and an intelligent student, there is every possibility to indulge in similar activities and action which may cause obstruction to the prosecution case if he is released on bail.”

The court further noted that the prosecution has so far examined 22 witnesses and only two to three witnesses are remaining to complete the trial. The court, after hearing the prosecution case, also expressed the apprehension that releasing the accused on bail might prejudice the trial.

“Considering the conduct of the accused, if the accused release on bail, the possibility of tampering further evidence and remaining absent after expiry of the temporary bail cannot be ruled out,” the court observed while rejecting the plea. The court, however, has ordered to expedite the trial in the case.