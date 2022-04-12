Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her.

The case is filed by Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency, alleging that he had given a loan of ₹21 lakh to Corgifts, a Shetty family firm, but he was not repaid the money after the demise of Shilpa’s father, Surendra Shetty.

Acting on his complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11. Later the sessions court stayed the proceedings against Shilpa and Shamita, but allowed the magistrate to proceed against their mother.