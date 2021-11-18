Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai court grants interim bail to 5 in ED case against Anil Deshmukh
mumbai news

Mumbai court grants interim bail to 5 in ED case against Anil Deshmukh

The Mumbai court granted interim bail to two Delhi-based purported hawala operators, a businessman and 2 chartered accountants of Anil Deshmukh. The court has posted their regular bail pleas for hearing on December 1
ED claimed that its probe revealed that on the instructions of Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze called a meeting of some bar owners and collected 4.7 crore from them for the smooth functioning of their establishments (ANI FILE)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday granted interim bail to five persons booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Special PMLA Judge M G Deshpande granted interim bail to Delhi-based purported hawala operators Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Kumar Jain, businessman Kishore Dewani, and Deshmukh’s chartered accountants Vinod Hassani and Vishal Khatwani on a personal bond of 3 lakh each. The court has posted their regular bail pleas for hearing on December 1.

ED claimed that its probe revealed that on Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze called a meeting of some Mumbai bar owners and collected 4.7 crore from Orchestra Bar owners for smooth functioning of their establishments.

Subsequently, ED claimed, Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh got an amount of 4.18 crore routed through Delhi-based shell entities – operated by the Jain brothers - as donations to a Deshmukh-led charitable trust, Shri Sai Shishan Sanstha, Nagpur.

RELATED STORIES

Hassani and Khatwani had allegedly introduced Jain brothers to Hrishikesh, purportedly for converting the ill-gotten cash into donations to the family-controlled Shri Sai Shikshan Sanastha, Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP