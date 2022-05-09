Mumbai court issues notices to Rana couple as police seek their rearrest
Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Monday issued a notice to Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, after the police moved a plea for a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them for violating their bail conditions. Additional sessions judge R N Rokade posted the plea for hearing on May 18.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat on Monday filed the plea on behalf of the police, saying the Ranas violated one of the conditions imposed while they were released on bail last week.
On April 23, the couple was arrested on charges of promoting enmity between groups and sedition for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.”
The sessions court granted them bail on May 4, observing though the couple apparently used “extremely objectionable” expressions and sentences about the chief minister and thus crossed the line of the freedom of speech and expression, mere use of the derogatory and objectionable words was not sufficient to attract the charge of sedition.
The court restrained the couple from making any statements to the media related to the case. The police claimed the couple has made several statements violating the bail conditions.
The plea cited statements of the couple after they came out on bail. The couple declared they were ready to go to jail for 14 years if chanting Hanuman Chalisa is an offence. They challenged Thackeray to contest election from any assembly constituency and prove his popularity.
Monday Musings: How flawed civic planning fails to ease traffic issues
The recently inaugurated flyover at Nal Stop on Karve road is a classic example of how flawed planning, coupled with a lack of foresight, can complicate the problem. It has shifted congestion from one point to another, and there are new bottlenecks at intersections leading to traffic jams. As if this is not enough, the Pune Municipal Corporation has proposed yet another Y-shape flyover near the Karve statue on the same stretch.
‘No one learns’: Tejashwi Yadav slams state govt over BPSC paper leak incident
The BPSC that is held to select candidates for government jobs in Bihar was cancelled on Sunday after a portion of the question paper was leaked ahead of the test, a statement from the commission said. It was cancelled on the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee formed by BPSC chairman RK Mahajan.
Bengaluru: Customs seized ₹47 lakh worth gold hidden in underwear
Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi for allegedly attempting to smuggle 918.01gms of goldin paste form, worth more than ₹47 lakh in underwear on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the last two days after customs seized 966.10 grams of gold worth over ₹50 lakh from a passenger who reportedly hid it similarly.
High-end tech to nexus of rival gangs: How PSI scam unfolded
BENGALURU: Sophisticated technology such as Bluetooth devices that can't be detected by scanners and a nexus between two rival gangs helped perpetrate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka, revealed the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department. While the scam is overshadowed by a political war of words, the CID says the investigation is based only on forensic evidence.
NHFS-5 Survey data: Karnataka ranks no.1 in domestic violence cases
Karnataka, one of the most progressive states of India is shockingly the most unsafe place for women when it comes to domestic violence, according to the findings of the National Family Health Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In Karnataka, 44% of married women surveyed in the year 2019-2021 claimed they had faced domestic violence. Karnataka was followed by Bihar, with 40% of surveyed women claiming they faced domestic violence.
