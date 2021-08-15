Mumbai: Court orders police to probe former NCP MLA’s role in 2016 firing case

The sessions court has directed the Nehru Nagar police to investigate the alleged role played by former Nationalist Congress Party MLA Milind Kamble in connection with the 2016 firing at a construction site manager.

According to the prosecution case, on August 19, 2016, Kamble’s driver Mangesh Waghmare, a resident of Sakharabai Shingare Chawl in Kurla had fired six rounds from a country-made pistol at the site manager - Anil Laxman Bhise. Four bullets had hit Bhise but he survived the attack.

Sessions judge Dr UJ More, while ordering further investigation in the case observed, “The incident of six bullets shot by a revolver in the body of the applicant/ complainant took place near the container /room at about 2.30pm. On the date of the incident after being shot by the last bullet, only Milind Kamble and Gautam Shinde were present, meanwhile, the accused ran away. This is suspicious needs to be investigated properly.”

Almost five years after the incident, Bhise approached the sessions court pleading to direct the police to investigate Kamble and his bodyguard Shinde’s role in the firing.

Bhise alleged that he was attacked by Waghmare on instructions of Kamble, as he was not getting the consent for the redevelopment of the chawl where Bhise and Waghmare were residing. It was alleged that Waghmare had used Kamble’s pistol which was in the car at the time of the incident.

Bhise had raised suspicion about the circumstances under which Waghmare attacked him. He has also claimed that the statements of Shinde and Kamble were contradictory.

Bhise’s lawyer contended that when Kamble had a car at the time of the incident, why did he not take him to Sion hospital. Bhise was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in an autorickshaw.

Bhise has alleged that at the time of the incident, a man with ₹22 lakh was sitting in the car. However, the police charge sheet has no mention of it.

“On this count also further investigation is required by inquiring that unknown person and about ₹22 lakhs cash in his hand,” the court said while directing the police to further investigate.

“In this case being certain role in the commission of an offence, as the revolver i.e., the weapon which is used for attempting murder, was lying in that car only. It is to be noted that Ex-MLA Milind Kamble was not accompanied by the injured complainant at Rajawadi Hospital and Sion Hospital. On that count also investigation needs to be carried out by the investigating agency,” reads the court order.