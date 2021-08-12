Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai court refuses anticipatory bail to Gehana Vasisth

Vasisth was arrested along with three producers for allegedly making pornographic films which were purportedly released on a mobile phone application allegedly developed by businessman Raj Kundra. Kundra was arrested on July 19
By Vinay Dalvi
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vandana Tiwari aka Gehana Vasisth in the second FIR registered against the actor and model. She was arrested in the first FIR in February and later released on bail.

Vasisth was arrested along with three producers for allegedly making pornographic films which were purportedly released on a mobile phone application allegedly developed by businessman Raj Kundra. Kundra was arrested on July 19.

Also Read | Supporting Raj Kundra prompted rape accusations against her, says Gehana Vasisth

In the second FIR, a woman complainant has claimed that she was initially signed to do “bold scenes” in films but later forced by the accused to do “nude and semi-nude scenes”. The complainant has said the accused allegedly threatened that she will destroy her career if she did not do that.

Vasisth told the court, through her counsel, that she was arrested in a similar case and her laptop and phone have been seized by the crime branch.

Her lawyer added that her police custody was not required as she had been arrested in a similar case.

Police opposed it saying that she had “a prime role” in making the films as she was the director and threatened the complainant.

