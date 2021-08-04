Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: CR fines 90,000 commuters for travelling without tickets
mumbai news

Mumbai: CR fines 90,000 commuters for travelling without tickets

Between April and July, this year, 304,000 passengers travelling without tickets were fined by the Central Railway and ₹15.9 crore was recovered as a fine
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Local train services are currently operational for employees working in essential care and people who are travelling for medical purposes. (HT PHOTO)

More than 90,000 commuters were fined by the Central Railway (CR) for travelling ticketless and without proper documentation and 3.8 crore was recovered as a fine from the commuters in July.

An increase in the number of ticketless commuters from June was witnessed. In June, 62,000 passengers were fined, and 2.6 crore was recovered from them.

“We urge only the passengers who are permitted by the state government to travel by local trains. We have noticed an increase in passengers that have been travelling with fake identity cards, transfer of tickets and altered tickets. We appeal to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Local train services are currently operational for employees working in essential care and people who are travelling for medical purposes.

“Passengers as identified by state government are only permitted to travel in suburban local trains currently. A decision on allowing passengers and checking for vaccinated passengers will be done alongside the Maharashtra government,” said a senior railway official who did not wish to be named.

Urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan, said, “The doctors and the government agencies will be able to analyse the risks and the benefits and then decide on allowing general public in local trains. The government agencies will also have to work to control the crowd inside train compartments.”

Between April and July, this year, 304,000 passengers travelling without tickets were fined by the Central Railway and 15.9 crore was recovered as a fine.

The local train services were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP