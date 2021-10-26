Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai crime branch arrests four of family with charas worth 14.4 crore

Police officers said that the family went to Kashmir a week ago and brought the charas from there to distribute in Mumbai
During the search, it was found that the family had hidden the charas in cavities of their car doors and back panel of the vehicle’s boot, said Mumbai Police. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:02 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Mumbai Mumbai crime branch on Monday arrested four of a family after allegedly seizing 24kg of high-quality charas worth 14.4 crore from their vehicle at Dahisar.

The accused – Bandu Udanshive, 52, his wife Clera, 52, daughter Cynthia, 23, and son-in-law Jasar Jahangir Shaikh, 24 – were returning from Kashmir, said the police. While Udanshive and his wife reside in Powai, Cynthia and Shaikh live at Andheri (East).

Police officers said that the family went to Kashmir a week ago and brought the high-quality drugs from there to distribute in Mumbai.

During investigation, the police learnt that Udanshive, who claims that he runs a garment business, is the main accused and that he had been arrested in the city in 2010 too, for the possession of 39kg of charas.

On Monday, a police team attached to units 6 and unit 7 of the crime branch kept a watch on vehicles at Dahisar check post, following a tip off. In afternoon, a car was intercepted as per the information received, on Western Express Highway near Dahisar check naka, when the accused were entering the city, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the crime branch.

“During the search, we found the contraband hidden in cavities of the car doors and back panel of the vehicle’s boot,” Nalawade added.

“While visiting Kashmir during their two-day trip, the family had switched off their phones. We are checking Udanshive’s background to find out how many times has he visited Kashmir and brought the contraband to the city after coming out from jail in the 2010,” said Nalawade.

