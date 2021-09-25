Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Crime branch officer arrested for accepting 6 lakh bribe
mumbai news

Mumbai: Crime branch officer arrested for accepting 6 lakh bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a Mumbai crime branch officer for allegedly accepting ₹6 lakh bribe from a woman to not take legal action against her husband and his friend in an arms seizure and car theft case.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The Mumbai crime branch officer allegedly accepted 6 lakh bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a Mumbai crime branch officer for allegedly accepting 6 lakh bribe from a woman to not take legal action against her husband and his friend in an arms seizure and car theft case.

The arrested officer, assistant police inspector Nagesh Puranik, 45, was posted in the property cell of the crime branch.

The unit recently seized illegal arms and its investigation led the officers to a car theft incident. Names of two Navi Mumbai residents emerged as suspects in the investigation of car theft matter.

Puranik then contacted them and asked the wife of one of the two suspects to arrange 12 lakh for not taking any legal action against the two, the ACB said.

“Puranik was initially paid 4 lakh by the complainant woman. But later the officer started asking her about rest of the bribe money. She did not want to give more money to him and hence approached the anti-corruption bureau’s office in Worli on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

ACB officials verified her allegations and then made her to bargain with the officer. After bargaining with Puranik, the final bribe amount was settled at 4 lakh.

Puranik asked her to hand over the money on Friday itself. And while accepting 2 lakh of the bribe money he was caught red handed by the ACB officials.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and would be produced in the court on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED again issues summons to Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case

Refusal to marry no ground for rape: HC

No decision yet on reopening of schools in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Maharashtra govt postpones recruitment exams for 6,200 posts in health dept
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP