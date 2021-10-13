Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai cruise drug case: Top cop orders inquiry into Sameer Wankhede’s allegations

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed that a written complaint is received by him and he has ordered an additional commissioner of police to probe and submit the report
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Sameer Wankhede has been investigating the cruise drug case and arrested a total of 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. (ANI)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:44 PM IST
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that some people have been following him regularly.

Nagrale confirmed that a written complaint is received by him and he has ordered an additional commissioner of police to probe and submit the report.

Wankhede along with the senior IPS officer of NCB met the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Monday and submitted a written complaint claiming that some persons had been following him for the past few days.

Wankhede has been investigating the cruise drug case and arrested a total of 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and other high profile people, drug suppliers and foreign nationals involved in the case in the past 10 days.

After the cruise drug bust, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, in a press conference on October 6, claimed that the arrest was a conspiracy involving the NCB and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government and the film industry. Malik claimed that two private persons were involved in the raid, one of them is Manish Bhanushali who claims to be a BJP office-bearer and the other is KP Gosawi, who claims to be a private detective.

In a press conference, Malik played two widely-circulated video clips of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. In the first, Gosawi can be seen bringing Aryan to the NCB office and in the second, Bhanushali is seen bringing Merchant to the NCB office. However, the charge is promptly denied by the NCB and BJP. NCB claimed that both Bhanushali and Gosavi were independent witnesses in the case.

Wankhede had earlier also arrested Malik’s son-in-law in a drug case from Bandra this year.

