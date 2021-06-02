Mumbai: Day 1 of reopening of non-essential shops sees confusion

On the first day of reopening of non-essential shops in the city, confusion mounted over which shops, with respect to the side of the road, were allowed to open. In several areas like Dadar, Worli, Borivli and Dahisar, shops on both sides were opened. However, they were later forced to shut. The shopkeepers also demanded scrapping of the alternate-day rule by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and demanded flexible timings for opening of shops, citing the time slot of 7am to 2pm as not feasible and that e-commerce websites are benefitting the most. Also, the relaxations also led to traffic snarls, especially along the Sion-Panvel highway, near the Vashi toll naka on Tuesday, which were further complicated by nakabandis conducted by the Mumbai Police at Mankhurd.

With Covid-19 cases on a steady decline, the Mumbai civic body had on Monday allowed non-essential shops to function between 7am to 2pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days, even as shops selling essential items are now allowed to remain open all days between 7am to 2pm. According to the BMC’s circular, starting the first week, shops on the right side will be allowed open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Shops on the left side will be allowed open on Tuesday and Thursday. This rule will be applicable on a rotational basis and the local wards are expected to issue a list of roads, specifying the left and right sides. However, after the coronavirus-enforced curbs were relaxed from Tuesday, there was a mixed response. The city’s 24 wards started issuing circulars, specifying the left and right sides in all areas, only by afternoon, resulting in confusion on day one.

Viren Shah, from the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said, “In many areas, non-essential shops were opened, but police came and asked them to shut. The orders are issued late at night and the message does not reach everyone. Even shopkeepers are confused as to what is to be considered left and right.” Shah added, “Additionally, we have also appealed to the state government to revise the timings from 7am to 2 pm to say 10am to 5pm. We are also asking BMC to allow reopening of shops all day, considering once we open shops, we have to pay salaries to employees, rent to landlords.”

Paras Bamboli, Chembur Merchant’s Association, said, “In Chembur also, there is confusion among shopkeepers. If we stand towards Kurla, my shop is on the left and if I stand towards Govandi, my shop falls on the right side. Hence, the BMC should ensure they specifically mention what is left and right.” Further, although non-essential shops have been allowed to remain open, saloon, beauty parlour, gymnasiums, restaurant and bars have to remain shut until further orders, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, Javed Juneja , Congress corporator from Nagapada, said, “There is confusion among shopkeepers on which side has to remain open on which day, considering it is the first day today. The same thing happened last year, and we hope starting tomorrow, this confusion might be solved.” Another Congress leader and former MP from South Mumbai, Milind Deora said, “I spoke to Maharashtra chief secretary and BMC commissioner about allowing Mumbai’s non-essential shops to open Monday-Friday from 11am-6pm. BMC can review weekends later. Mumbai’s retail sector is devastated — 300,000 non-essential shops impact the livelihoods of 1.5 mlllion families.”

About the traffic snarls, Bhanu Khatawkar, senior inspector of the Vashi traffic unit, said, “The number of vehicles on the highway was more than usual on Tuesday, due to the lockdown relaxation. The Mumbai Police also conducted nakabadis at Mankhurd to check the vehicles entering their jurisdiction. The Vashi area saw traffic jams between 9.30am to 1pm. We deployed more officers to manage the traffic.”

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “Navi Mumbai has a positivity rate of 3%, hence we have allowed the limited relaxation of the norms, under Break the Chain order of the state government. The residents have to ensure that all the improvement in the situation does not go waste and that through responsible behaviour of the shopkeepers and the customers, the situation only improves further.”