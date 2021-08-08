Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai: Employees steal diamond, gold pendant worth 6 lakh, arrested

The Dahisar police have arrested two diamond polishers on Sunday for allegedly fleeing with a diamond and gold pendant worth ₹6 lakh belonging to their employer
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Dahisar police have arrested two diamond polishers on Sunday for allegedly fleeing with a diamond and gold pendant worth 6 lakh belonging to their employer. While one accused was arrested from Nallasopara, the other was nabbed from Ahmedabad.

According to the police, the accused identified as Mahadev Kayal, 42, and Vishwajeet Bora, 27, were working as ornaments polishers at the gold workshop located in Nitin Industrial Estate in Dahisar (West). The two are natives of West Bengal and had come to Mumbai a few months back.

On July 27, the owner of the workshop had given the accused a gold pendant weighing 33.78 grams and a diamond of 4.86 carat costing 6 lakh for polishing. The same day, the two accused left the workshop for lunch and escaped by crossing the check naka on NH 48.

When the two failed to return to the workshop till late evening, the owner approached the police and registered a complaint. The police team scanned the CCTVs of the nearby areas and found that the two had left through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

On tracking their mobile phone locations, the police found the hideouts of the two. “We have arrested the accused for theft and have recovered the entire stolen ornaments,” said assistant inspector Chandrakant Gharge, from Dahisar police station.

