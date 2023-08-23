News / Cities / Mumbai News / 24-hr water cut from August 24 in M East and M West ward

24-hr water cut from August 24 in M East and M West ward

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Mumbai's M East and M West ward will experience a 24-hour water cut from August 24-25 due to repair work at the Trombay reservoir. Over 35 areas in M West ward and over 45 areas in M East ward will be affected. Additionally, the H West ward's water supply has been disrupted due to a damaged pipeline.

Mumbai: The M East and M West ward will face a 24-hour water cut from August 24, 10am till August 25, 10am. The water cut was announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a part of the repair work at the Trombay reservoir.

More than 35 different areas in M West ward, including Chembur Camp, Union Park, Saibaba Nagar, Shell Colony Road, etc., will be affected.

In the M East ward, more than 45 areas, including Rafiq Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Lotus Colony, Indian Oil Nagar, Govandi, Deonar, and Mankhurd village, will be affected. “After the completion of high-level reservoir repair works of Pocket 1 and 2 at Trombay, the water supply will have to be suspended for technical reasons,” said BMC.

Following the repair work, the BMC will fill 1,800mm of water through an inlet in ‘Pocket No. 1’ from August 24.

Meanwhile, the water supply in the H West ward of the BMC, comprising areas like Khar Danda, was affected due to a water pipeline damage on Tuesday.

Through their social media page on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) BMCs H West ward said, “Pipe damaged at Mohammed Rafi Chowk; Bandra West during Metro Rail work is under repair. Water supply to Khar Danda, Gazdarbandh, Dand pada, and parts of Khar delayed.”

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
