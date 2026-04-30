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Mumbai family deaths: FDA finds no watermelon vendor in area to check for affected stock

Mumbai family deaths: FDA finds no watermelon vendor in area to check for affected stock

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Food and Drug Administration team probing the cause of death of four members of a family in south Mumbai's JJ Marg area have not been able to zero in on any watermelon vendor in the vicinity to check if the fruit had a role to play in the ill-fated incident, an official said on Thursday.

Mumbai family deaths: FDA finds no watermelon vendor in area to check for affected stock

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. At around 1 am, hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia , his wife Nasreen , and daughters Ayesha and Zaineb ate pieces of a watermelon.

They suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26 and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment.

"The FDA team visited the house of Dokadia and collected samples of chicken pulao and watermelon pieces. After two days, the leftover chicken pulao had developed fungus growth. The team also tried to locate watermelon vendors to check for any affected lots," he said.

 
food and drug administration jj hospital mumbai mumbai‬
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