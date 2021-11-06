Mumbai Fire Brigade gets 39 calls due to firecrackers; number slightly up than 2020

Even as the number of fire calls due to firecrackers in the city slightly increased this year, as compared to 2020, they have not reached the pre-Covid-19 levels, reveals the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) data. This indicates a possible trend of lesser citizens bursting crackers this year.

According to the data provided by MFB, it received a total of 142 calls between November 1 and 4 during Diwali, this year. Of these, 39 calls were due to firecrackers. In the corresponding period last year, the MFB received a total of 155 calls, of which, 35 were due to firecrackers.

The data further revealed that in 2019, before the outbreak of Covid-19, it received a total of 173 calls, of which, 47 were due to firecrackers, followed by 246 calls in 2018, of which 50 calls were fire-related due to firecrackers.

A week ago, the Maharashtra government had issued guidelines for Diwali celebrations in the state, urging people not to burst crackers. The state government had issued directives keeping the air pollution and Covid-19 in mind. Many states have put a ban on the bursting of firecrackers to keep the pollution level under control.

Hemant Parab, chief fire officer of the MFB said, “The number of calls related to fire due to firecrackers has gone down due to awareness and timely intervention.” Further, MFB officials said all the incidents due to firecrackers were minor in nature and there were no casualties due to the same. Officials added that all the firefighting calls were timely attended and there were no untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had said that owing to changing geography and increasing traffic the peak response time of the fire brigade to attend a call has gone up to 20 minutes, which ideally should be around six to seven minutes. Owing to this, the BMC had recently purchased 24 fire bikes that can reach the spot of the call quickly and take firefighting measures, until the fire tankers reach the spot.

