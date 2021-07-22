Mumbai: Floods and landslides hit outstation, local trains

As heavy rains lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan, both suburban and outstation trains were disrupted. While the Mumbai-Nashik route was affected due to landslides in the Kasara ghat section, the Konkan Railway was disrupted due to floods in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

Though Mumbai local trains did face some problems early morning, the situation was normalised as the day progressed. Rains caused massive damage in terms of track washouts as well as waterlogging on the Central Railway (CR) network. There were disruptions at 21 locations. Throughout the day, 35 trains were diverted, 51 were terminated and 48 were cancelled.

The heavy showers in the Bhor and Thul ghats on Central Railway routes of Titwala-Igatpuri and Ambarnath-Lonavala bore the brunt as a boulder fell on the tracks. There were also track washouts, waterlogging, tree fallings as well as damage to signal posts and overhead equipment (OHE). This affected the train services on this route. The CR administration ensured that no trains are held up in between stations and regulated the trains at the stations like Kasara, Igatpuri, Badlapur and Khadavali.

Buses were arranged for stranded passengers in Kasara and Igatpuri to transport them to Kalyan. Around 75 buses from Igatpuri transported 4,835 passengers to Kalyan, while 29 buses at Kasara transported 1,249 passengers to Kalyan.

In Shahapur, around 100 state transport buses were sent to help stranded passengers of mail trains on the Khadavli-Kasara railway route. At Umbarmali railway station, around 2,500- 3,000 passengers who were stranded on mail trains due to waterlogging on railway tracks, were safely moved through buses.

Due to heavy rain, the water level of the Vasishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in the Ratnagiri region rose above the danger level. Due to this, the passenger train services in the sector were suspended.

In Mumbai, there was a point failure between Churchgate and Marine Lines station on both slow and fast trains track at 6:12am, due to which, they were diverted on other lines. Normalcy was resumed at 7:26am.

The Karmali-CSMT and CSMT-Karnani Tejas Express were cancelled. In addition, the CR also rescheduled the outstation trains of Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvanthapuram Central Daily-Special as well as Lokmanya Tilak-Manguluru Central Daily-Special by a few hours.