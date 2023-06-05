Class 11 admission schedule out, first general merit list on June 19

Mumbai: The schedule for the online centralised process for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 has been declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, for the academic year 2023-24 on Sunday.

Lakhs of students were awaiting the admission process to begin since the SSC or Class 10 results were declared on June 1. The first general provisional merit list for admissions to Class 11 will be declared online on June 13 at 10am. The first general merit list will be declared on June 19, state joint director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Harun Atar said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The website for registration was launched even before the Class 10 results were announced. So far, 1,15,000 students have registered in the Mumbai division. Of them, 64,000 have filled out the application form and locked it. The students who have registered and verified their applications will now have to fill out the priority list (merit-wise) of their preferred colleges in Part Two. Preference and quota for admission will be completed from June 8 to 12.

Quota admission process

This year, students will have to register their preferences online from June 8 to 12 for quota admission. After that, a printout of the application form needs to be submitted to the college of choice. The colleges will announce the admission merit list on June 13. Between June 16 and 18, the students can change the preference registered under the quota. Again, on June 19, the list will be published for the junior colleges. Students on this list will have to take admission to the college between June 19 and 22. On June 23, the colleges will announce the vacancies under the quota.

Non-creamy layer certificate relaxation

For the last three years, the school education department has made a non-creamy layer certificate a condition for admission to class 11. Parents face difficulties getting the certificate during the admissions period. If there is no certificate, the parents face problems even after giving the affidavit. Therefore, parents are demanding that this condition be removed. A question has also been raised as to why this condition has been imposed for class 11 admission. Students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economic Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) receive a non-elevated category certificate (non-creamy layer) that is issued to those who are within the annual income limit of ₹8 lakh.

