Mumbai: Get masks in exchange for plastic at CSMT, Dadar railway stations

To increase the recycling of plastic waste materials on the suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) has initiated the ‘Plastic Lao, Mask Pao’ campaign
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Kiosk at CSMT station.

To increase the recycling of plastic waste materials on the suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) has initiated the ‘Plastic Lao, Mask Pao’ campaign.

Through this month-long campaign, which starts today, the passengers will be asked to donate plastic waste and get facial masks in exchange.

Plastic waste collection kiosks are placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar railway stations. Passengers can deposit all plastic waste materials including bottles, polythene bags etc.

“On the occasion of global recycling day, we have partnered with the United Nations Development Programme. Through this campaign, we hope to create awareness of the importance of collecting and recycling plastic waste. Railways also want to send the message to everyone that it is important to wear a mask to contain the spread of coronavirus.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

The Central and Western Railway had also placed plastic bottle recycling machines on the suburban railway stations.

Earlier, the Western Railway had installed benches made of recycled plastic. The benches were installed at Churchgate railway station.

