After inter-school success, Ira, Prisha bank on big gains

Mumbai: For Ira Jadhav and Prisha Devrukhkar of Sharadashram School, the final of the U-16 Manoramabai Apte Trophy against Vasant Vihar HS earlier this year is a match they will never forget. They ended up bagging the best batter and best bowler award, respectively, as their team romped to a 138-run victory at the Parsee Gymkhana.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Ira slammed 119 runs in a mere 59 balls, pace-bowling all-rounder Prisha picked three wickets for just five runs. These performances led to both of them getting selected for the Mumbai girls’ age-group team.

Prisha first studied in Swami Vivekanand International School, where Dinesh Lad was the coach. She shifted to Sharadashram in 2020, where she wasn’t in the playing XI initially but went on to become the captain of the team.

“This season was the best as I was leading my team and we won the final,” she said. “I thank HT-MSSA for honouring me, and my parents, school, teachers and personal coach Kiran Kambli for supporting me.”

Both Ira and Prisha were introduced to the sport by their respective fathers, with their families lending full support to them as they juggle academics with cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I picked up the sport when I was eight years old. My father taught me the basics of batting and would keep bowling at me,” said Ira.

Prisha added: “My first brush with cricket came with the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup. I saw all the matches on TV and felt that I can also do this. Since I’m a bowling all-rounder, my inspiration was Jhulan Goswami and in batting, it is Mithali Raj.”

Ira, who trains at Shivaji Park, may not have any cricketing idol but is just as passionate about making it to the Indian team one day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON