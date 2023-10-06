Seven killed, 40 injured as massive fire breaks out at Goregaon building in Mumbai: Latest updates

At least seven people were killed, while five others are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon West around 3:05am on Friday. Around 39 people have been injured in the fire incident.

Fire occured at level two.

As per officials, the fire spread through shops on the ground flood, scrap material as well as several parked vehicles. People were stranded on various floors including the terrace.

Here are the latest updates:

Out of the 40 injured, 25 were sent to Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College (HBT) hospital, while 15 were being treated at Cooper Hospital.

Among the dead are — two minors, three women and one man.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said that the building was constructed in 2006 under the Slum Rehabilitation scheme and had no fire fighting system. The lift was old and significant amount of smoke travelled through lift duct.

As per officials, the fire was reported at Jay Bhavani building located on Goregaon's MG road.

The fire was extinguished after over three hours, around 6:45am.

Eights fire engines, five jumbo water tankers, three automatic turn tables, one turn table ladder, a quick response vehicle and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, District Fire Officer, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, three Senior Station Officers and three Station Officers reached the spot of the incident.

Maharashtra's Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on X, formerly Twitter, “Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones.”

HT News Desk