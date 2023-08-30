Maha govt starts recruitment drive for 10,949 health dept posts

Mumbai : Amid the criticism over the shortage of doctors, paramedical and other supporting staff in government hospitals after the deaths in the Kalwa civic hospital, the public health department on Tuesday started the process of a mega recruitment drive for 10,949 posts in government hospitals across the state. The recruitment process will be looked after by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The public health department came under fire after 18 patients died in 24 hours at the Kalwa hospital last fortnight. The primary reason given by government officials after the deaths was inadequate medical, paramedical and supporting staff to take care of the increasing number of patients. After this incident, the issue of pending recruitment in the health department was taken up on priority by the state government.

The recruitment process had started during the time of the MVA government but was cancelled due to an exam paper leak, and has been pending ever since. On Tuesday, the public health department published vacancies for 10,949 posts.

“In this drive, we are recruiting doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedical staff and for 60 types of posts in the C and D category. The whole process will be looked after by TCS. They will conduct the exams and give us the final list of selected candidates, after which the state government will give them appointment letters,” said public health minister Tanaji Sawant.

