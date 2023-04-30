Govt offers to brief Thackeray over refinery project at Barsu

Mumbai: A day after police resorted to lathi charge and teargas to disperse protestors, during soil testing for a proposed refinery project in Barsu-Solgaon in coastal Ratnagiri, the state government has taken a step back and decided to send a delegation to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, in a bid to build political consensus for the project.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government faced criticism from all fronts for the use of force against the protesters opposing soil testing for the project at Barsu. The government has also announced a probe into the allegations of government officials’ involvement in land deals after the project was announced.

The industries minister, Uday Samant, who is also the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, convened a meeting of officials and representatives of protesters at Ratnagiri. He announced later that the government has decided to brief Thackeray and other opposition leaders to clear their ‘misunderstanding’ regarding the project and the police action against the protesters.

“We have spoken to protesters and their leaders as a part of the dialogue and the government’s readiness to step back. I have asked the district collector and the divisional commissioner to speak to Thackerayji and seek an appointment if there is a need to brief him about the project. A delegation will meet him and brief him about the misleading reports on ‘action and suppression’ against the protesters,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samant said that a team of officers has already briefed Sharad Pawar, NCP leader, and Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition. They were ready to hold talks with the leaders from other parties as well.

“There are misleading reports that we have started the survey (of the land) and we have started digging borewell and erecting pillars. In fact, it is just soil testing that has been started. It is a test to determine whether we can go ahead with the project,” he said.

“Administration has moved a few steps backwards and has dropped the charges of use of criminal force by the protestors against public servants (section 353 of IPC). The women protesters have already been let go after their detention from the site of protest. I have spoken to chief minister Eknath Shinde in detail over the action and plans to brief political leaders,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to the allegations that businessmen from Mumbai and a few government officials have purchased tracks of land near the refinery site after the project was announced, Samant said that a probe will be conducted in two days. He added strict action would be taken if any official is found to be involved in land deals or purchases to make money out of the land acquisition process.

“The officers found to have purchased the land will be suspended. The officer from the state-run power supply company has been transferred to headquarters after the allegations of the land purchase,” he said.

Locals have been protesting the proposed refinery at Barsu claiming it would cause ecological damage in the region. More than 200 protesters were arrested by Ratnagiri police after they defied preventive orders. Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP condemned the use of force by the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinayak Raut, Sena-UBT MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, alleged that over 224 outsiders have purchased lands in the area earmarked for the refinery with the intention of making profit out of acquisition.

“The rat race between the 200-odd investors has begun to push the project. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has no time to look into the suppression against the protesters,” he said Raut.