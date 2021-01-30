Mumbai: Gym trainer robs mobile using toy gun, arrested

Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old gym trainer for allegedly robbing a mobile phone worth ₹85,000 from a shopkeeper using a toy gun to threaten the victim.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6pm on Thursday, when Khan visited a mobile store at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri (West). He removed a toy gun from his pocket and threatened the shop owner, Jagdish Jetu, and snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot on his bike.

The shopkeeper immediately rushed to Oshiwara police station and reported the incident.

The accused Danish Khan was identified after scrutinising the CCTV footage installed outside the shop.

The accused was picked at night from his residence and the stolen phone was recovered. During the search, police also recovered around ₹50,000 cash from Khan, said senior inspector Sanjay Bendale.