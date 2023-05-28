Fire erupts at Breach Candy high-rise

Mumbai: A major fire was reported in two flats on the 12th floor of a high-rise building near the Breach Candy Hospital at Peddar Road on Saturday night. As per the Mumbai fire brigade, the fire erupted around 10:20pm at Breach Candy CHS on Bhulabhai Desai road. Two people were rescued and no one was injured.

As per the fire brigade, one hose line of the building was in operation and more than 13 vehicles were sent to the spot. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and a turntable ladder were pressed into service. Firefighting operations to douse flame are underway. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two LPG Cylinders exploded on 12th floor thereby Level 1 Escalated to Level 2.

As per the fire brigade, one hose line of the building was in operation and more than 13 vehicles were sent to the spot. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and a turntable ladder were pressed into service. Firefighting operations to douse flame are underway.