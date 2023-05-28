Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire erupts at Breach Candy high-rise

Fire erupts at Breach Candy high-rise

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

As per the Mumbai fire brigade, the fire erupted around 10:20pm at Breach Candy CHS on Bhulabhai Desai road. Two people were rescued and no one was injured.

Mumbai: A major fire was reported in two flats on the 12th floor of a high-rise building near the Breach Candy Hospital at Peddar Road on Saturday night. As per the Mumbai fire brigade, the fire erupted around 10:20pm at Breach Candy CHS on Bhulabhai Desai road. Two people were rescued and no one was injured.

As per the fire brigade, one hose line of the building was in operation and more than 13 vehicles were sent to the spot. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and a turntable ladder were pressed into service. Firefighting operations to douse flame are underway. (HT PHOTO)
As per the fire brigade, one hose line of the building was in operation and more than 13 vehicles were sent to the spot. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and a turntable ladder were pressed into service. Firefighting operations to douse flame are underway. (HT PHOTO)

Two LPG Cylinders exploded on 12th floor thereby Level 1 Escalated to Level 2.

As per the fire brigade, one hose line of the building was in operation and more than 13 vehicles were sent to the spot. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and a turntable ladder were pressed into service. Firefighting operations to douse flame are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai breach candy hospital peddar road + 1 more
mumbai breach candy hospital peddar road
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out