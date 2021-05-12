Mumbai: Hindmata to get relief this monsoon?

Under its two-part plan to ease traffic flow on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at Hindmata junction, which witnesses waterlogging during the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing underground water tanks at the junction below the flyover, and a three-meter-high elevation connecting Hindmata bridge with Parel TT flyover. While the first will abate waterlogging, the second will help ease traffic movement.

Every year, during the monsoon, the Hindmata junction in Dadar East, ahead of Dadar TT, is inundated in two- or three-ft deep rainwater. In the past two years, it took the BMC several hours to drain the water and clear the route for traffic. During this time, vehicles can either take two flyovers, or the traffic is completely diverted from BA Road, as the distance between these two flyovers is about 100m, which is at road level. This area also gets submerged in rainwater.

A senior civic officer from the bridges department said, “The waterlogging at Hindmata leads to traffic jams on the flyovers, or traffic diversions off Babasaheb Ambedkar road. We want to complete this elevation work on priority, before the monsoon.”

The elevation will connect the two flyovers at a height of three feet and its length is 100m. The work is being carried out by two departments - the stormwater drains department and bridges department. Officers from the stormwater drains department were unavailable for a comment on Tuesday.

The plan to construct underground water holding silos across the city to abate flooding was first mooted two years ago. At least two tanks were planned to be constructed in the eastern suburbs. However, the project did not take off due to lockdown. The water from the tanks constructed under the Hindmata flyover will be supplied for non-potable purposes to nearby gardens and clubs.