Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai housing societies will have to pay 10,000 if Covid norms are flouted
mumbai news

Mumbai housing societies will have to pay 10,000 if Covid norms are flouted

Delivery of newspaper, other essential items will have to be made at the society office and outsiders, including delivery persons, will not be allowed to go to the flats, if the residential society has five active Covid-19 cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Mumbai police shutting down all shops apart from those deemed essential at Dadar. Photo by Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)

Mumbai housing societies, which have contributed maximum to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city since February, will have to pay a penalty of 10,000 if they violate Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled. If a housing society is found flouting the rules several times, they will have to pay 20,000 for the consecutive time.

In the second wave of the pandemic, slums and chawls are reporting fewer cases than residential buildings in Mumbai. According to BMC's April 6 data (which has details till April 5), there are 73 active containment zones in the city, which includes slums and chawls, while 740 buildings remain sealed. The number of containment zones in the city is likely to go up as the civic body has decided to create micro containment zones consisting of one housing society having more than five active Covid-19 cases.

The KW ward has the 196 actively sealed buildings, the highest in the city, followed by the D ward which has 116 sealed buildings.

According to the new rules in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, police personnel will be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings and no visitors will be allowed at the society which has more than five active Covid-19 cases. The housing societies will have to put up a board outside their gates informing visitors about the Covid-19 cases in their premises.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Maharashtra records over 50k new cases, 297 fresh deaths

Pending results: Mumbai varsity allows students to apply online

ED arrests builder in NSEL case

Maharashtra notifies 269 sq. km. Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary, state’s 50th

Delivery of essential items will also not be allowed to flats falling in such micro-containment zones. Delivery will have to be made at housing society offices. To go out of the housing premises, for emergency, individuals of such micro-containment zones will need the permission of the society authorities and the police deployed at the gate.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 55,469 fresh Covid-19 cases. The second wave of the pandemic has proved to be more intense that the first one in Maharashtra and Mumbai as unprecedented rise has been recorded in the last one month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP