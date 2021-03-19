Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai integrated ticketing system: MMRDA appoints SBI as banking partner
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said the aim is to start the services along with Metros. MMRDA is looking at operationalising Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) this year. The authority has begun pre-trials for the trains.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)

In a significant step towards implementing the integrated ticketing system in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has appointed the State Bank of India (SBI) as a banking partner for the project. MMRDA is working towards creating a common mobility platform for contactless and seamless travel across all modes.

According to the minutes of the executive committee meeting on MMRDA website, the authority got proposals from SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks for the project. The authority had also set up a committee under the chairmanship of the additional metropolitan commissioner for technical evaluation of proposals. The minutes state that SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, and it has been appointed for the project.

Owing to the pandemic, the authority set aside various options and has fixed on creating a “journey planner”, a mobile application to enable a contactless and seamless travel across public transport systems.

The application will work across Metro, monorail, BEST buses, app-based cabs and the suburban railways.

Currently, each transport mode in Mumbai has its own ticketing system — for suburban trains, commuters can use ATVM card apart from the physical tickets; the Mumbai Metro One also has its own card; Mumbai monorail has a token system; while all payments for taxis and auto-rickshaws and even BEST buses need to be done through cash. Across the world, big metropolises have single or multiple common mobility cards — London has the Oyster Card; Hong Kong, the Octopus card; Sydney has the Opal card; Toronto has Presto; and Manila has the Beep card.

