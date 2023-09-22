Mumbai International Airport to temporarily shut down its runways on October 17. Here's why

The Mumbai International Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Friday announced that both their runaways will be shut down for post-monsoon maintenance work on October 17. Issuing a statement, the airport authorities said that the maintenance activities will take place from 11 am to 5 pm.

Mumbai airport

“As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance,” CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.

“This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” it said.

The statement further read, “CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers.”

Mumbai received a fair amount of rainfall this monsoon season with the city witnessing waterlogging occasionally. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert of heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in the city, while from Saturday onwards Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Private aircraft skids off Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, on September 14, eight people including the pilot and co-pilot were injured after a private aircraft skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport. According to officials, the VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion while landing due to low visibility amid heavy rainfall.