3 injured after private aircraft skids off Mumbai airport runway

An aircraft carrying eight passengers skidded off Mumbai airport runway due to rain on Thursday. Three people have been injured and have been hospitalised, the Mumbai disaster authority said.



“VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 06 passengers and 02 crew member on board.Visibility was 700 metres with heavy rain”, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement. An aircraft carrying eight passengers crashed at the Mumbai airport.

The aircraft was owned by an infrastructure company called Dilip Buildcon. The Mumbai airport is currently shut for operations and is under inspection.



According to preliminary information shared by the Mumbai disaster authority, the inciedent was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 5:45 pm.

“As informed by MFB and Airport Duty Officer a small private Jet Plane VTDBL (6 passengers and 2 crew on board)skidded off the runway and crashed thereafter at Domestic Airport while landing”, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail